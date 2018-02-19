Live: Do You Need A Government Of Commission Or Government Of Mission, Asks PM Modi

Mysuru: A day after he inaugurated the 'Magnetic Maharashtra' Convergence Summit 2018 in Mumbai, PM Modi is in Karnataka today where he inaugurated the Palace Queen Humsafar Express train from Mysuru.
CM Siddaramaiah accompanied PM Modi as he flagged off the Palace Queen Humsafar Express train between Mysuru and Udaipur.
Earlier, he took part in the anointing celebrations of Jain god Gomateshwara.
Here are the live updates of PM Modi's Karnataka visit.
I would like to announce that the widening of Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway will be done with an investment of Rs 6,400 Crore: PM Narendra Modi in Mysuru
We would also build a world class satellite station for Mysuru and more than Rs 800 Crore would be spent on it. This will be a modern railway station: PM Narendra Modi in Musuru
"What do you need? A govt of commission or a govt of mission? A govt which asks for 10 per cent Commission to work or a government which works with the mission for development?": PM Narendra Modi in Mysuru
PM Modi yet again attacked Congress at the rally in Mysuru. "Post independence, your party had ruled for 70-80 per cent of the time. You are demanding things and facilities today. If you really feel about those things why didn't you do something when you were in power for 50 years," he said.
"This Palace Queen Humsafar Express train which connects Musuru to Udaipur is a historical step and would boost tourism," PM Narendra Modi said in Mysuru as he addressed a rally.
