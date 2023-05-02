Karnataka's 'Nandini' In Congress Manifesto After BJP's Free Milk Promise

The 'Nandini' dairy brand was caught in a political storm earlier this month (File)

The Congress has joined the BJP in an attempt to use Karnataka's 'Nandini' dairy brand to relate with the state's identity in next week's polls, furthering a political storm that erupted earlier this month.

"We will not allow anyone to destroy the existence of our pride Nandini," said the Congress manifesto for the May 10 elections.

The 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (peaceful garden of all communities) manifesto was released today by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, a day after BJP chief JP Nadda released his party's 'Praja Pranalike'.

The BJP has promised to provide free milk of the 'Nandini' brand to households in the below poverty line (BPL) category if it retains power in Karnataka.

On the other hand, Congress has promised to boost milk production to 1.5 crore litres per day. For dairy farmers, it announced zero interest loans up to Rs 3 lakh to dairy farmers to buy cows and buffaloes, and credit cards with Rs 50,000 limit.

It also said it will increase the milk subsidy to dairy farmers from Rs 5 to Rs 7 per litre and establish a Nandini Dairy Technology polytechnics in each division.

The 'Nandini' dairy brand was caught in a political storm earlier this month after Amul announced its plans to enter the Karnataka markets.

The Opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) had alleged that Nandini, which is Karnataka's own formidable dairy brand, would come under threat due to the Gujarat-based dairy giant's foray in local markets.

The allegations assumed significance in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, with the BJP accusing the opposition of politicizing the matter.