Karnataka To Use AI To Monitor Traffic Violations In Bengaluru

We are formulating a plan to ease traffic in the city, DK Shivakumar said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said artificial intelligence would be used to monitor traffic violations in the city.

Speaking at the National Road Safety Month-24 event at Kanteerava Stadium here, he said more than 6,000 driving licences have been cancelled in the last three years.

As per the data from the National Crime Records Bureau, two-wheelers are involved in most accidents. It is important that two-wheeler riders compulsorily wear helmets, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

"One should have confidence but not over-confidence. Life is precious, follow traffic rules. Don't indulge in footpath riding and signal jumping," he urged youth, while emphasising the need to impart education about road safety.

Mr Shivakumar underlined that the population of Bengaluru is increasing rapidly and so is the vehicle numbers.

"We are formulating a plan to ease traffic in the city in collaboration with BBMP, Police and Transport departments. Traffic management models of other countries are also being studied," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)