Karnataka To Start Physical Classes For Degree Courses From January 15

The physical classes for the degree, post-graduate and diploma colleges for all the grades will begin on January 15 in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan announced today.

The classes for the final year students began on November 17, last year in the state.

The state government says there was a demand to start classes from students of other grades also.

"By considering this demand and in the best interest of the students, the decision to this effect has been taken," said Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the higher education portfolio.

Hostels for all the students will be opened simultaneously and the bus pass facility will be provided at the same time.

The minister said, "Arrangements have been made to enable disbursal of student bus passes in an expeditious manner and transport department has agreed to this. The colleges are directed to establish contact with concerned officials of the bus depot of their limits and coordinate with regard to providing bus passes".

The minister said all precautionary measures including COVID test in colleges, sanitization, maintaining social distance have been taken care of as per COVID-19 guidelines.

The NCC and NSS training in colleges has also been allowed.

NCC exams also need to be conducted and to enable this, it has been decided to organize short-term camps.

The government has allowed a 3 day camp for the B-Certificate exam and 5 day camp for the C-Certificate exams, the minister said.

The Department of Social Welfare and Backward Classes has been asked to come out with separate SOPs to be followed in hostels. SOPs for the library, canteen, during academic and cultural activities and sports meets have been framed.

Offline exams will also be conducted and the time table will be announced soon after consultations with all the Vice-Chancellors of state-run and private universities.