Karnataka Hikes Incentives For SC, ST Students In Premier Institutes

Karnataka's Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa announced a significant hike in the incentive funds for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students enrolled in national institutions. The state government has raised the financial aid from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for students from these communities studying in top institutes like IITs, IIMs, IISc, and NITs.

Mr Mahadevappa highlighted the intent behind the initiative, stating, "Our government stands committed to supporting educational achievements among students from scheduled communities, inspired by the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar." The state aims to encourage SC/ST students to reach higher academic and professional milestones in premier institutions, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಹೊಂದಿದ ಸಮಾಜವು ಭರವಸೆಯ ಸಮಾಜ ಆಗಬಲ್ಲದು ಎಂಬ ಬಾಬಾ ಸಾಹೇಬ್ ಅಂಬೇಡ್ಕರ್ ಅವರ ಮಾತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಂಬಿಕೆ ಇಟ್ಟು ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರವು ತನ್ನ ಮಾತಿಗೆ ಬದ್ಧವಾಗಿ ನಡೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಾ ಸಾಗಿದೆ.



ಇದೀಗ IIT/IIM/IISC /NIT ಯಂತಹ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಓದುವ SC/ST ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿದ್ಧ ಪ್ರೋತ್ಸಾಹ ಧನವನ್ನು…

Further, the minister outlined additional support measures for SC students. Those scoring over 95% in the PUC exams who secure a management quota seat in MBBS via NEET will receive a one-time financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh. Additionally, SC students in MBBS programmes who achieve over 60% in their first year are eligible for an incentive of Rs 25 lakh.

Encouraging youth to use and spread awareness about these incentives, the minister added, "Pursuing higher education should be common for Scheduled Communities. This initiative reflects our government's unwavering commitment to fostering opportunities for all."