Karnataka To Conduct CID, Magisterial Inquiry Into Violent Citizenship Act Protests

Two people were killed in police firing in Mangaluru last Thursday during protests. (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today said the state government has decided to conduct a CID and a magisterial inquiry into the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru last week, which resulted in two deaths.

"Regarding the Mangaluru incident, the Home Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) and I have decided that both CID and magisterial inquiry should be conducted, and orders will be issued either on Monday or Tuesday," Mr Yediyurappa said.

He said the government has made an "honest effort" towards getting the incident inquired comprehensively. "I have also ordered strict action against those who unnecessarily created chaos there and tried to barge into the police station (in Mangaluru) and attempted to take

away the arms that were there," he added.

Blaming the ruling BJP for the violence and accusing the police of inciting it, several senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had demanded a high-level probe by a sitting High Court judge into the incident.

Two people were killed in police firing in Mangaluru last Thursday as the protest against the CAA had turned violent, following which the city was brought under curfew and mobile internet service was suspended.

Hoping that peace and tranquility would continue across the state, Mr Yediyurappa said those who were speaking against CAA were not able to or ready to say how would the Act would affect minority Muslim brothers.

He said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that no Muslim brother of the country will get affected by it (CAA), yet the Congress and others are indulging in a conspiracy of creating unnecessary confusion. People have understood that and they will teach a lesson."

Different parts of the country witnessed violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed by Parliament and given assent by the President recently.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principals of the constitution.