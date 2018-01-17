Karnataka Set to Have Dedicated Intelligence Cadre Currently, the state intelligence department has about 200 sub-inspectors, nearly all of them on deputation from various government agencies

Share EMAIL PRINT Siddaramaiah at the annual conference of Karnataka's top police officers in Bengaluru Bengaluru: Karnataka will have a dedicated cadre in the state intelligence department, nearly two years after such a proposal was approved by the Congress government. Keeping in view the challenges posed by insurgents, terrorists and criminals, a dedicated cadre is the need of the hour, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said today, adding that the move will help share crucial information in real time with central agencies more effectively.



Earlier this month, a 28-year-old BJP worker in Mangaluru's Dakshina Kannada district, Deepak Rao, was killed. Within hours, T R Basheer, a food stall owner, was attacked and killed in what the police consider to be a retaliatory killing. In an election year, these killings have given the opposition BJP a handle to target the government for what it calls poor handling of the law and order situation. Assembly elections are due in the state later this year.



"The murders of Deepak Rao and Basheer in Mangalore were the outcome of the intelligence failure," Mr Siddaramaiah said after chairing the annual conference of the state's top police officers.



"Under the existing set-up, we will have 100 new sub-inspectors - positions that have already been advertised in local newspapers -- exclusively for intelligence gathering and related work. Nearly 50 of them have been appointed," a top police officer who did not want to be named told NDTV.



Currently, the state intelligence department has about 200 sub-inspectors, nearly all of them on deputation from various government agencies. A Director General rank officer heads the department that has about 650 personnel, including an inspector general, two deputy inspectors general and five superintendents of police. The department reports directly to the chief minister.



