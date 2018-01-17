Karnataka Set to Have Dedicated Intelligence Cadre

Earlier this month, a 28-year-old BJP worker in Mangaluru's Dakshina Kannada district, Deepak Rao, was killed. Within hours, T R Basheer, a food stall owner, was attacked and killed in what the police consider to be a retaliatory killing. In an election year, these killings have given the opposition BJP a handle to target the government for what it calls poor handling of the law and order situation. Assembly elections are due in the state later this year.
"The murders of Deepak Rao and Basheer in Mangalore were the outcome of the intelligence failure," Mr Siddaramaiah said after chairing the annual conference of the state's top police officers.
Currently, the state intelligence department has about 200 sub-inspectors, nearly all of them on deputation from various government agencies. A Director General rank officer heads the department that has about 650 personnel, including an inspector general, two deputy inspectors general and five superintendents of police. The department reports directly to the chief minister.