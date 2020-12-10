Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu Forced To Withdraw Statement In Assembly

Some ruling BJP legislators also opposed the statement (File)

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu's statement on diverting money under Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan for "deemed expenditure" created an uproar in the legislative Assembly on Wednesday, forcing him to withdraw it.

His statement during zero hour that he would discuss with the Chief Minister the extent to which SCP and TSP amounts can be used for deemed expenditure was vehemently opposed by the opposition members, who trooped into the well of the house.

Some ruling BJP legislators also opposed it.

They termed the move as "anti SC/ST" and said no amount from these plans should be used for any other purpose, other than for welfare of the communities.

Raising the issue that money from the amount set aside for welfare of SC/ST communities under SCP and TSP was being diverted, BJP MLA P Rajeev said it was being used for things like construction of steel bridge, metro work, urban development and for district roads, by showing it as "unspent amount".

He said the amount allocated for the SC/ST communities should be used only for the welfare of these sections and not for any other purpose.

Legislators cutting across party lines, including JD(S)' HK Kumaraswamy and N Mahesh of BSP also stated that SCP and TSP amount was being diverted to other things in the name of deemed expenditure and it should not be allowed.

Though there was even a law to this effect, it was not being implemented, which was an "atrocity,'' they said.

In reply, the minister said he had held detailed discussions with the Finance Department on SCP and TSP amounts being used for deemed expenditure, and there was no mention about how much can be utilized for the purpose.

He further said he would discuss with the CM and decide on how much money allocated for SCP and TSP can be used for deemed expenditure.

"Whether 5 or 10 per cent needs to be fixed…as it is not fixed, there is a problem."

Taking serious objection to Mr Sriramulu's statement, several legislators, including those from BJP, asked why SCP and TSP amounts have to be used for deemed expenditure and demanded that he withdraw his statement.

Though Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said he would allow the issue to be discussed separately as the rules do not permit discussion during zero hour, opposition MLAs trooped into the well of the house.