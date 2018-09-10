Man Rides 20 km With Wife's Severed Head, Walks Into Police Station

In a fit of anger, Satish decapitated his wife with a machete while injuring the other man, who managed to escape.

Karnataka | Edited by | Updated: September 10, 2018 17:43 IST
The man, Satish, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Chickmangaluru: 

Highlights

  1. The man beheaded his wife after finding her with another man
  2. He then carried her head in a bag to the police station, about 20 km away
  3. The chilling incident happened in Karnataka's Chickmangaluru

A man allegedly beheaded his wife, packed her head into a bag and walked into a police station with the severed head to surrender. The chilling incident happened in Karntaka's Chickmangaluru when Satish after returning home found his wife, Roopa, with another man.

Satish, in his early 30s, married Roopa about nine years back and have two children. Roopa allegedly had an illicilt relationship with another man of the same village. Earlier, Satish had reportedly warned both of them.

However, on Sunday evening when Satish retuned from Bangalore he  found them together. He beheaded her on the spot, then carried the head in a bag and ridden on his two-wheeler to the police station, 20 km away. He took out the severed head from the bag and entered the police station holding her head in his hand by the hair. 

He has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

