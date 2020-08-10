Karnataka Girl Killed Self After She Was Raped: Police

The girl was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved. (Representational)

A girl killed herself after she was allegedly raped in a village in north Karnataka, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the girl, who was about 14 years old a student of Class 8, was on her way to a temple on July 30 at Bogur in Dharwad, about 430 km from Bengaluru.

The girl returned home and told about the incident to her mother. Later, she consumed poison, police said.

She was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved. The accused has already been arrested, they added.

State Minister for Medium and Large Industries, Jagadish Shettar has promised justice to the family.

"An incident of rape and death of a minor girl has taken place recently in village Bogur in Dharwad district. I met the family of the victim and consoled them," the minister said in a tweet.

Mr Shetter added that he has asked police to investigate the matter and provide security to the family.

According to Mr Shettar, for the past few days, the youth in the village are staging a demonstration, demanding stringent punishment against the accused.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist)

Helplines: 1) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health - 1860-2662-345 / 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) 2) TISS iCall - 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)