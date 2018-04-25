Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Hits Back At Yeddyurappa For Congress Dynasty Barb Predicting a Congress victory, Siddaramaiah claimed BJP's chief ministerial candidate was always "a weak man" and would not win the election.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Yeddyurappa's had repeatedly spoken of Congress' dynastic politics during Karnataka election campaigning. Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa on Tuesday for calling Congress a party of dynastic politics as he questioned the credentials of the BJP to make the attack.



"He questioned BJP's 'moral grounds' for calling Congress a party of dynastic politics when Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra had been elected to parliament and the assembly in the past. Who is Raghavendra? Whose son is he? Is he not Yeddyurappa's son? Raghavendra was MP. What should we call it? Shouldn't we call it dynastic politics? These people (BJP) are fooling around everyone," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru.



He was referring to Yeddyurappa's repeated charge during the campaign that the Congress was a party of dynastic politics.



BY Raghavendra was a Lok Sabha member and is now an MLA.



BY Yeddyurappa's second son Vijayendra was also projected as a candidate from Varuna to take on Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra Siddaramaiah in the May 12 assembly elections. But it was announced by Yeddyurappa that he would not contest.



Predicting a Congress victory, Siddaramaiah claimed BJP's chief ministerial candidate was always "a weak man" and would not win the election.



"Yeddyurappa is always weak, not just now. He is a tainted person. How can a tainted person be strong?... People are not ready to accept him as a leader because his personality is tainted," he added.



Yatindra Siddaramaiah is contesting from Varuna, which the chief minister had represented.



Siddaramaiah is now contesting from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru and Badami in Bagalkot district in north Karnataka.



