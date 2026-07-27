Karnataka Cops Trace Ambulance Linked To 5 Crore Drug Seizure Case

An ambulance meant for emergency medical services in from Dakshina Kannada was allegedly used to transport narcotics, police have revealed while investigating a 5-crore drug seizure linked to an interstate trafficking network.

The accused, identified as Shokiwala Jaleel, an ambulance driver attached to Baba Ambulance in Belthangady, is on the run after being named in the case. Police suspect Jaleel used the ambulance to ferry drugs, taking advantage of the vehicle's unrestricted movement to avoid scrutiny during transportation.

The development comes in connection with the recent seizure of narcotics worth 5 crore in Bagalkot. Three alleged drug peddlers have already been arrested, while Jaleel remains absconding.

According to investigators, Jaleel had projected himself as a social worker in the region. However, the police probe has allegedly uncovered his involvement in the drug trafficking network and the use of the ambulance to supply narcotics.

Police said that after learning he was under investigation, Jaleel switched off his mobile phone and fled with the ambulance. Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace him.

Investigators are also probing the extent of the accused's role in the drug network and whether the ambulance had been used on multiple occasions to transport narcotics without attracting suspicion.