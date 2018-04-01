Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Rebuts Amit Shah's Remarks On Central Aid

The Karnataka chief minister made the remarks in response to BJP president Amit Shah's persistent demand for the accounts of the central aid to Karnataka for implementing the central schemes.
"Where did the money go? The answer is that it went into irrigation, schools, hospitals, roads and highways, railway lines, crop insurance, farm loan waiver and the list goes on. Account for every rupee has been presented before the legislature," he said in a tweet.
The Leader of Opposition in the assembly Jagdish Shettar (BJP) too is aware of it, the chief minister said.
Mr Shah has been reiterating that the Central government had increased the aid to Karnataka from Rs 88,583 crore to Rs 2,19,506 crore over a period of time and has been asking Mr Siddaramaiah to furnish the detailed accounts on the spending.
About increase from 88583cr to 219506cr, you are comparing 2 different periods. Due to inflation & tax growth,revenues rise by 10-15% every year. Plus devolution % was changed from 32 to 42%. But center reduced its share of central schemes. So, it is an apple to orange comparison- Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 1, 2018
Mr Siddaramaiah said these funds are not a special grant to Karnataka and they go into the state budget.
He alleged the BJP should stop "lying and fooling people" as all these accounts were presented, debated and approved through 15 legislature sessions.
Mr Siddaramaiah said the Centre reduced its share in central schemes despite the percentage of devolution being changed from 32 to 42 per cent.