Karnataka Chief Minister Launches Mobile App For Direct Transfer Of Funds

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today launched a Direct Benefit Transfer or DBT mobile application that will help transfer funds directly to beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, 120 schemes in the state have been included in this platform.

"For the past two years more than Rs 12,000 crore has been directly transferred to the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of beneficiaries," the statement quoted Mr Yediyurappa as saying.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that the system has eliminated misappropriation of funds, middlemen and loopholes.

All packages announced by the state government during COVID-19 first and second waves have been paid through this platform, it added.

Schemes announced in the budget, which provide financial assistance in the state, will be brought under the DBT platform, the Chief Minister's Office said.

This platform will identify the beneficiary through his or her Aadhaar number and consider the details provided in the card as financial address and will directly transfer the amount to the Aadhaar-linked bank account.

"The intention of the government to bring in transparency will be achieved only when citizens use this application. Hence, the citizens must make the best use of this software application and keep themselves informed about the transfer of benefits," the Chief Minister's Office added.



