PM's 'No Words Will Ever Do Justice...' Praise For BS Yediyurappa

In tweets, PM Modi referred to "the monumental contribution" of BS Yediyurappa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday showered praise on BS Yediyurappa as he congratulated the man who replaces him as Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai.

In tweets, PM Modi referred to "the monumental contribution" of Mr Yediyurappa, who resigned as Chief Minister on Monday after weeks of speculation and calls for his removal by a section of the BJP in Karnataka.

"No words will ever do justice to the monumental contribution of Shri (Yediyurappa) towards our party and for Karnataka's growth. For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare," PM Modi tweeted.

At the same time, he wrote in a second tweet: "Congratulations to (Mr Bommai) on taking oath as Karnataka's CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also applauded Mr Yediyurappa, saying he had "served the party and people of Karnataka with utmost devotion".

Mr Shah wrote: "His contribution and hard work towards strengthening the BJP at the grassroots level in Karnataka is truly inspiring. I am sure he will continue to guide the party and government."

Mr Yediyurappa replied soon after, thanking both. "Thank you for your kind words, Prime Minister Modi," wrote the 78-year-old four-time Chief Minister.

The BJP's first Chief Minister in the south, Mr Yediyurappa held out for months against immense pressure to quit as a section of the party in Karnataka accused him of corruption, an autocratic style and of allowing his son to interfere in the administration.

Sources have revealed that Mr Yediyurappa had resigned on July 10 and his letter had been delivered to PM Modi the same day. But on record and in his interactions with the media, he kept up the suspense and refuse to set speculation at rest, claiming he had heard nothing from his party bosses.