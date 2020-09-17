Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa In Delhi To Discuss Cabinet Expansion

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi today

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa arrived in the national capital today to discuss the expansion of his cabinet in the state with the BJP top brass.

During his two-day visit, the Chief Minister is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda as well as Union Ministers to discuss the state's issues.

"I have come to Delhi to discuss with several Union Ministers about developmental works of the state. At the same time, I will also discuss the cabinet expansion with the party leaders to ascertain their views," Mr Yediyurappa told reporters.

He met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today, and will meet PM Modi, JP Nadda and other Union Ministers tomorrow.

The Chief Minister's son and BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra is accompanying him.

Mr Yediyurappa is under pressure to expand Karnataka's cabinet at the earliest to appease disgruntled MLAs although he is not keen to make any such changes right now, reported news agency Press Trust of India.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)