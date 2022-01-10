Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tests Covid Positive For 2nd Time

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he is under home quarantine. (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has tested positive for coronavirus for the second time. He is having mild symptoms of the infection, the leader said on Monday.

The Chief Minister said in a tweet he is doing fine and is currently under home quarantine. He also requested everyone who came in contact with him recently to isolate themselves and get tested for the virus.

"I have tested positive for COVID -19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," said Mr Bommai.

Mr Bommai had earlier tested positive for the virus in September 2020 when he was the home minister in then chief minister BS Yediyurappa's cabinet.

The Chief Minister attended several official events earlier in the day, including the launch of the precaution dose of COVID vaccination, a meeting on administrative reforms, and meeting with a delegation of former vice chancellors, according to news agency PTI.

Recently, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh had tested COVID positive.

With inputs from PTI