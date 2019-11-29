2 Police Complaints Filed Against BS Yediyurappa Over 'Casteist' Speeches

Karnataka bypolls: The two FIRs were filed against BS Yediyurappa for his speeches

The Election Commission on Thursday said two FIRs (First Information Reports) have been filed against Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over his speeches asking for votes on caste lines.

"Alleged speech made by BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka on caste lines in Gokak and Shiruppi village in Kagwad assembly constituency on November 23 have been inquired into," said Additional Chief Electoral Officer (expenditure monitoring) Priyanka Mary Francis in a statement.

Ms Francis said two FIRs have been filed over the speeches in Gokak and Kagwad. The Election Commission also charged six check post officials and suspended two of them for not checking the vehicle of Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Hanakere on November 20.

"An FIR has been registered in Maddur police station against the driver of vehicle trailing the Home Minister's vehicle for not cooperating with the check post officials," said Ms Francis.

The entire team at the check post has been replaced.

The Election Commission also suspended four officials of its surveillance team for not properly checking the vehicle of Mr Yediyurappa's son BY Raghavendra, who is an MP, on November 25 at Varaha check post.

By-elections for 15 assembly seats in Karnataka are scheduled on December 5.