Karnataka Man Ate More Chicken Pieces During Party, Stabbed To Death By Friend

A seemingly trivial argument over chicken pieces during a party ended in murder in Karnataka's Belagavi district.

The incident took place at Hunashyal PG village in Mudalagi taluk, where a man from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend.

The man who died has been identified as Seetharam, a native of Kabirganj village in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. He was working at Priya Steel Company in Mudalagi, along with the accused, Arun Kumar, who is also from Kabirganj.

The two friends were reportedly having a party when an argument broke out over one of them eating more pieces of chicken than the other, leading to a heated exchange between the two.

The argument soon escalated, with Arun Kumar allegedly pulling out a knife and stabbing Seetharam in the chest.

What followed was an apparent attempt to cover up the crime. Arun Kumar reportedly took the injured Seetharam to Gokak Government Hospital but allegedly claimed that he had fallen from a building in an attempt to make the incident appear accidental.

However, the explanation raised suspicion.

The police reached the hospital and took Arun Kumar into custody for questioning. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to stabbing Seetharam.

Meanwhile, Seetharam died due to his injuries despite treatment.

A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.