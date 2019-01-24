Karnataka Auto Driver Gives Free Rides To Pregnant Women During Emergency

Mallikarjun claims to have helped more than 100 pregnant women through his free of cost services.

An auto driver in Karnataka has been providing free 24/7 transport services to pregnant women to reach the hospital at the time of emergency. He has been providing this service free of cost for the last five years.

For the past five years, Mallikarjun has been providing free rides to pregnant women in the state. He claims that he has helped more than 100 pregnant women through his free of cost services.

Interestingly, Mallikarjun has four autos on which he has clearly mentioned his mobile number and details regarding 24/7 free commuting services he provides to pregnant women at the time of need to reach the hospital.

While interacting with ANI, he recalled an incident that made him start the service. "My pregnant sister faced problem in going hospital five years ago, there was no ambulance here. So I do this. The number is written behind my auto, people call me up when they need an auto," said Mallikarjun, who resides in Shanthi Nagar in Kalburagi city in Karnataka.