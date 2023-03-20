Unemployment Aid, Jobs For 10 Lakh: Rahul Gandhi's Poll Pitch In Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi also listed out alleged corruption scandals in the state.

Rahul Gandhi visited Karnataka's Belagavi today, weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi did his first roadshow in the district as part of the campaign for the upcoming election.

Rahul Gandhi, in his speech, focused on the youth and promised unemployment allowance and jobs for 10 lakh people in five years and assured that 2.5 lakh government vacancies will be filled up, if his party comes to power in the state where assembly elections are due by May.

"The Congress has decided to give Rs 3,000 per month to every graduate, and Rs 1,500 per month to every diploma holder, for two years as unemployment allowance," he added.

The aid is the fourth welfare promise of the Congress. The party has already announced three poll 'guarantees' - 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), and 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), on coming to power.

Rahul Gandhi, at the 'Yuva Kranti Rally', also dubbed the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka as "most corrupt in the country" and a "40 per cent commission government".

"We will fight the election together. All Congress leaders will fight together. Congress will sweep this election, because the BJP government is a 40 per cent commission government, and the people of Karnataka want to get rid of this government. They want a government that will work for poor, downtrodden, middle class, small traders," Mr Gandhi said.

This was the former Congress President's first visit to poll-bound Karnataka, months after his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

He listed out alleged corruption scandals in the state, and mentioned BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son who was caught with Rs 8 crore in the cash-for-contract scam-hit KSDL Corporation. "But no action has been taken, and the government is protecting him".

"Also, there were job scams relating to recruitment of Police Sub Inspectors (PSI), Assistant Professor, Assistant Engineers," he further said, adding that there is a list. "This is the most corrupt government in the whole country."

The Belagavi district in Kittur-Karnataka region has 18 Assembly segments and has traditionally been a BJP stronghold. However, the BJP appears to be on a backfoot this time due to corruption charges and lack of a leadership face in the district. The Congress is looking to win with their flagship promises or guarantees.