Karnataka Verdict Will Teach BJP Lesson, Says Congress Leader Mallikarjuna Kharge Mallikarjuna Kharge said the BJP will destroy the state economy if not stopped in the Karnataka assembly election

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Mallikarjuna Kharge listed out various schemes of the Siddaramaiah government. (File photo) Kalaburagi: Congress leader M Mallikarjuna Kharge said today that the Karnataka assembly election result will teach a lesson to the Bharatiya Janata Party, and it will send a larger message that people will not accept what the NDA-led party had been doing, at the advice of RSS. Talking about the Congress campaign in the state, he said it was an ideological fight.



Mr Kharge added that the BJP and RSS were implementing their own agenda. He claimed the weaker sections and minorities feel insecure under the BJP rule.



"They (RSS-BJP) are implementing their own agenda. Particularly the weaker sections, minorities and poorer sections feel insecure under the BJP and RSS-supported government," the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha alleged.



He said



"If you don't prevent the BJP here (in Karnataka), then definitely they will destroy the democracy. They are talking a lot of things about changing Constitution and also 'Hindutva' against the minorities. All these arguments (of the BJP), people don't accept," Mr Kharge told PTI.



On some opinion polls forecasting a hung verdict in the poll, he said pre-election survey predictions depend on their terms of reference and parameters they were conducted on.



Karnataka is ahead in development and on law and order, investment and employment-generation fronts and, so, the ruling Congress would be 'ahead' in election also, Mr Kharge said.



Alleging that the BJP-led NDA government did not fulfil election promises, Kharge listed out various schemes and welfare programmes of the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka.



"I don't think people will let us down," he said.



Mr Kharge said that the BJP deployed 30 to 40 central ministers and about 100 ministers from various states for campaigning in Karnataka, and drafted RSS workers for door-to-door canvassing. "This itself shows that they (BJP) are afraid of Congress," he added.



He said the coming election was "very important and crucial" as it would send a "message" that "whatever the BJP is doing, on the advice of RSS, people are not going to accept."



Charging the BJP of trying to weaken institutions, including the judiciary, Mr Kharge said people would be happy if such a party was defeated.



"This will teach them a lesson to mend (ways), (and) to act according to the Constitutional methods," he said.



With inputs from PTI



