Karnataka Election Campaign LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Amit Shah And Rahul Gandhi To Hold Rallies Today

Karnataka Election: PM Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi will all campaign today

Here are the LIVE updates from the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 campaign:



10:00 (IST) Karnataka Election: Congress President Rahul Gandhi's Campaign Schedule Today



The second day of Congress President @RahulGandhi's 9th phase of #JanaAashirwadaYatre begins with an interaction with the eminent citizens of Karnataka. We'll bring you all the updates! #CongressMathomme#INC4Karnatakapic.twitter.com/NE8GCu25j6 - Congress (@INCIndia) May 8, 2018 09:58 (IST) Amit Shah And Rahul Gandhi To Address Multiple Rallies In Karnataka Today



BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also continue with their respective campaigns in the state.





(File Photo: Amit Shah has been campaigning aggressively across Karnataka for the past month)

BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also continue with their respective campaigns in the state. 09:55 (IST) Karnataka Election 2018: Sonia Gandhi To Address Election Rally After Nearly 2 Years



UPA chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will also be holding a rally today. It will be her first election rally in nearly 2 years. Her rally is scheduled for 3 pm this afternoon.





(File Photo: Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will hold multiple election rallies in Karnataka today)

UPA chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will also be holding a rally today. It will be her first election rally in nearly 2 years. Her rally is scheduled for 3 pm this afternoon. 09:51 (IST) PM Modi Gives Boost To BJP's Campaign In Karnataka - Will Hold 3 Important Rallies Today



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing three important rallies today - in Vijayapura, Mangaluru, Bengaluru. The BJP will also release it manifesto for Bengaluru. It had already released a manifesto for the rest of Karnataka last week.





(File Photo: PM Modi will hold 3 important rallies in Karnataka today - in Vijayapura, Mangaluru, Bengaluru)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing three important rallies today - in Vijayapura, Mangaluru, Bengaluru. The BJP will also release it manifesto for Bengaluru. It had already released a manifesto for the rest of Karnataka last week. 09:48 (IST) The Karnataka Assembly election 2018 is just four days away, and all the political parties contesting are on mission mode to gain as much ground as possible. With campaigning scheduled to end 48 hours before voting on Saturday, star campaigners from both the BJP and the Congress are holding roadshows and rallies across the state.

The Karnataka Assembly election 2018 is just four days away, and all the political parties contesting are on mission mode to gain as much ground as possible. With campaigning scheduled to end 48 hours before voting on Saturday, star campaigners from both the BJP and the Congress are holding roadshows and rallies across the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing three important rallies today - in Vijayapura, Mangaluru, Bengaluru. The BJP will also release it manifesto for Bengaluru. It had already released a manifesto for the rest of Karnataka last week. UPA chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will also be holding a rally today. It will be her first election rally in nearly 2 years. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah will also continue with their respective campaigns in the state.