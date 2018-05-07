'Let's Debate': BS Yeddyurappa Responds To Siddaramaiah's Challenge

BS Yeddyurappa responds to Siddaramaiah's debate challenge.

I think your Hublot watch suggests you the right time to show up for a debate.

1. Do get Vijay Eswaran, your fugitive friend along.

2. Do carry the diary of L Govindaraju.

3. Let us also debate: Turning Lokayukta Powerless, Farmers' suicides, Sand Mafia, Honest Officers' Transfer https://t.co/OCgfmtOlno — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) May 7, 2018

PM Modi is deliberately confusing Karnataka voters with his bombastic speeches on non-issues. All hot air & no substance. My contest is not with him. It is with Yaddyurappa.



I challenge him to an open debate on issues on a single platform. Will he accept? Modi is also welcome! pic.twitter.com/34Jl6nIeOE — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 7, 2018

I have asked @BSYBJP to join me in an open debate. @narendramodi is welcome to join.



I will speak extempore. They can bring paper



Come on BSY avare let people see who they are voting for beyond the smokescreen created by hot air from Modi-Shah-Yogi teamhttps://t.co/FkSstZIQFW — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 7, 2018