Karnataka BJP Leader Loses Seat To Brother - A Congress Candidate

In a contest between two sons of former chief minister S Bangarappa in Karnataka's Soraba, the younger son and Congress candidate S Madhu Bangarappa Saturday defeated his elder brother, a BJP nominee, by a margin of 44,262 votes.

Madhu Bangarappa got 98,912 votes, while his brother and outgoing BJP MLA S Kumar Bangarappa managed to bag 54,650 votes. JD(S) candidate B Chandregowdru was in third place with 6,477 votes.

Kumar Bangarappa had won the seat in the 2018 Assembly polls by a margin of 13,286 votes, defeating Madhu Bangarappa who contested on JD(S) ticket.

The Soraba Assembly constituency in the Shivamogga district has been held by the family in 12 of the 13 elections held since 1967.

