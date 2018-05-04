BJP Releases Karnataka Election Manifesto, Reaches Out To Farmers Karnataka Election:The manifesto, released by BS Yeddyurappa, said if voted to power, it would release a 'white paper' on Karnataka's financial health

Karnataka Election 2018: BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa released the manifesto. Bengaluru: Reaching out to farmers, the BJP manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly polls today promised allocation of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for irrigation projects and waiver of farm loan up to Rs one lakh borrowed from nationalised and cooperative banks.



The manifesto, unveiled by BJP state unit president and the party's chief ministerial candidate, BS Yeddyurappa also said if voted to power, it would bring out a 'white paper' on the financial health of the state under the Congress rule.



A scheme to provide Rs 25,000 and three grams of gold for brides coming under the BPL category during the marriage and opening of "Annapoorna Canteens" has also been promised.



"Go Seva Ayog" aimed at cow protection would also be revived, the party said.



BJP MP and state leader Shobha Karandlaje said the manifesto was a "vision document" which reflected people's aspirations and expectations.



Over three lakh people as also experts had been consulted in preparing the manifesto, she said.



The manifesto was released after paying homage to party sitting MLA and its candidate for Jayanagar constituency BN Vijaykumar, who died of a massive heart attack at a hospital here today.



Polls for the 224-member assembly will be held on May 12.



