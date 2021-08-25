Karnataka Aims To Become 1st State To Double Farmers' Income By 2023-24

Karnataka aims to be the first state to double the farmers' income, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka aims to be the first state to double the farmers' income by 2023-24, and will be constituting a committee comprising farmers to prepare a state specific report in this regard, which the government will implement, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said today.

The government has also decided to set up a 'secondary agriculture directorate' that will be working with regards to processing of food and all farm products.

The Chief Minister today held discussions with Dr Ashok Dalwai, CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) and Chairman Empowered Body, Doubling Farmers' Income, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Government of India.

"We have had a detailed discussion regarding the report they have submitted and how to go about it. Karnataka has taken keen interest in doubling the farmers' income, our desire is that we should be the first state to double the farmers' income by 2023-24," Mr Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting in Bengaluru, he said several steps need to be taken for doubling farmers' income and the Centre is ready to join hands with us in this regard.

"We are constituting a committee consisting of farmers, who will be in constant touch with the Centre, and prepare a Karnataka specific report on farmers' income, which we will implement," he added.

Mr Bommai further said a committee is being constituted under the leadership of the Agriculture Minister to focus on seed, pest and fertiliser management and regarding the improving the nutrition level in the soil, with the help of Agriculture Universities.

Also, a special task force is being constituted with regards to processing of food and all farm products, including agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, animal husbandry, dairy, fishery and it will be called secondary agriculture directorate.



