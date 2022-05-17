Kannada Actor Dies After Fat Removal Surgery, Parents Blame Hospital

Chethana Raj was a popular actor, known for her daily soaps.

A Kannada actor died yesterday, days after fat reduction surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Chethana Raj, who starred in Kannada film "Sandalwood", developed complications after the surgery she had earlier this month.

A case has been filed against doctors at Shetty's Cosmetic Centre in Rajajinagar on the complaint of her parents.

Chethana Raj was admitted to the hospital on May 17 for the surgery. After the surgery, her lungs reportedly filled up with fluid. She died after a cardiac arrest on Monday.

Doctors tried to revive her through CPR for 45 minutes but couldn't.

Her parents have accused the doctors of negligence and have lodged a complaint with the police.

