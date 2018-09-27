JDS-Congress Government Stable, Will Complete 5 Years: HD Kumaraswamy

JD(S) had recently claimed the BJP had approached many of its MLAs and Congress in an attempt to destabilise the government.

Karnataka | | Updated: September 27, 2018 20:41 IST
HD Kumaraswamy dismissed the rumours saying some Congress and JDS MLAs were in touch with BJP.

Bengaluru: 

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Thursday accused BJP of trying to destabilise the JDS-Congress coalition government headed by him, but asserted it was 'stable' and would complete its five year term.

He also dismissed as rumours reports that some Congress and JDS MLAs were in touch with the BJP.

In Karnataka our government is stable, very stable, it will run for five years, Mr Kumaraswamy told reporters in Tuticorin in neighbouring Tamil Nadu during a temple visit.

Responding to a question, he said BJP was trying to destabilise his government. "...but they are going to fail. Nothing will happen," he added.

The coalition partners have decided to expand the state cabinet by October 10, seen as an attempt to prevent poaching attempts and quell reported factionalism.

