Jagan Mohan Reddy's Sister Files Case After Rumours Link Her To Prabhas

YS Sharmila rubbished the false propaganda linking her with the popular Telugu film actor Prabhas

YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila has complained to the police that people with vested interests were carrying out false propaganda on social media, linking her name to that of Prabhas, actor who played the central role in blockbuster Bahubali. Ms Sharmila said it was the result of a conspiracy by to defame her ahead of elections to get political mileage by the ruling Telugu Desam Party.

"Such false propaganda started before 2014 elections and is back before the elections again. I have sought action against those carrying out the character assassination and objectionable posting in the social media," she said.

Accompanied by husband Anil Kumar and some party leaders, the YSRCP leader lodged a complaint with the chief of Hyderabad police Anjani Kumar.

"I have no acquaintance with film hero Prabhas and never talked to him. Being a mother, wife and person with family ties, it hurts when such slanderous campaign is carried out and if I do not react, my silence may lead to some unpleasant conclusions, which is the reason why I lodged the complaint seeking action against those who are responsible for such libelous comments using social media as a tool.'' Sharmila said in a written statement.

"The TDP is known for spreading rumours and this is no different. They tried to defame my father by calling him a factionist and they were proved wrong,'' the statement read.

Prabhas has also independently denied any rumours linking him to YS Sharmila and said they had no contact with each other.

After Bahubali's success, Prabhas was asked on Karan Johar's show about his links with the daughter of a politician and he had denied it again, saying she was a married woman and to falsely link her with him was wrong.