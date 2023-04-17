'Congress Will Use And Throw Out Jagadish Shettar': Karnataka Chief Minister

Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress after the BJP denied him a ticket

After prominent Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Congress ahead of the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the former Karnataka chief minister would be used and later thrown out by Congress.

"Shettar has gone to the party that expelled Virendra Patil, Bangarappa and Devaraj Urs. They first honour people and then insult them after the election. Jagdish Shettar will be used and will be thrown out. Till BS Yediyurappa is with us, the Lingayat community will be with us," Bommai told reporters.

Asked about Shettar's allegation, the Karnataka Chief Minister said, "Someone has to give a reason when he leaves the party. BJP has given everything to Shettar in his political life over the last 25 years. There is no question of ignoring them."

A day after quitting the BJP, former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday joined Congress ahead of the May 10 State assembly elections.

Shettar arrived at the Congress office in Bengaluru this morning. His induction to the party took place in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka state Congress president DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Siddaramaiah.

After joining Congress, Shettar said, "Yesterday I left BJP and today I joined the Congress party. Many are surprised as an opposition leader, former CM and party president is joining Congress. BJP has given me every position and being a party worker I always worked for the party's growth."

"I thought being a senior leader, I will get the ticket, but when I came to know that I am not getting it, I was shocked. No one spoke to me nor tried to convince me, not even gave assurance about what position will I get," he stated.

Shettar further said, "I was contacted by DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Surjewala and MB Patil. When they invited me I came without any other option. I am joining Congress wholeheartedly."

Senior BJP leader Amar Singh Patil also joined Congress along with Shettar.

Shettar tendered his resignation as an MLA to Karnataka Assembly Speaker, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, at Sirsi on Sunday.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had mentioned that BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised Shettar a big post in Delhi.

"Jagadish Shettar has been a senior and an important leader in this region. JP Nadda and Union Home Minister had promised a big post in Delhi to Shettar. Everything would have been fine if the former CM had continued," Bommai told media persons in Hubballi.

Bommai said that tickets are being denied to some candidates as opportunities are being given to the young generation.

Shettar, a six-time MLA from the constituency, was reportedly advised by the party to stand down and not seek a fresh term as MLA from the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, following which his followers expressed their anguish against the party's high command.

On Saturday after announcing his resignation Jagadish Shettar also mentioned that there was a conspiracy against him, which is why he was denied a ticket.

After being left out from the BJP's candidate lists, Shettar had issued an ultimatum to the party, saying he would consider his future political course if denied a ticket from his preferred segment.

After Shettar's resignation from the party, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said if Shettar comes back to BJP, the party would welcome him.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

