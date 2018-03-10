IPS Officer, Who Took On Sasikala, Releases Music Video On Women's Day The video features her singing 'Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye', a popular song from the 1965-Meena Kumari and Dharmendra starrer 'Kaajal.'

Share EMAIL PRINT D Roopa Moudgil said the song continues to inspire her, which speaks about the power of mind. (File) Bengaluru: Police officer and former DIG(Prisons) D Roopa Moudgil, who made headlines with her report on the alleged preferential treatment to sidelined AIADMK leader Sasikala in jail, has released a music video in a bid to inspire women.





"Proud to release my music video. This should be the best tribute I could have given to women on International Women's Day," she told news agency PTI in an interview after the video was released yesterday.



The video features her singing 'Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye', a popular song from the 1965-Meena Kumari and Dharmendra starrer 'Kaajal.'



"The video is a collage of still photos, news videos and visuals featuring me. The audio recording was done in half an hour and video shooting in four hours. This was done for a cause and free of cost," Ms Moudgil said.



On being asked why she chose this song, the officer said it continues to inspire her, which speaks about the power of mind.



"Your mind is like the mirror. It is all in the mind - happiness, sadness, success, failure. If you can think you can, you surely will ... Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye," she said.



The music composer is Alen who has done music for many Kannada films.



Ms Moudgil said she did the video at the request of Shruthi Rao, who is a musician and radio jockey.



Besides singing, she also has learned Bharatanatyam and classical music.



As Dharwad SP, Ms Moudgil arrested the then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti after rushing to Bhopal with her team.



Ms Bharti was arrested in connection with a 10-year-old non-bailable criminal case in which she was accused of hoisting the national flag at Dharwad's communally sensitive Idgah Maidan on Independence Day.



In recent months, Ms Moudgil's report as DIG(Prisons) laying bare alleged irregularities in the Parapana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru, including preferential treatment to Sasikala, had stirred a controversy.



Sasikala is in jail serving her four-year-term in a disproportionate assets case.



