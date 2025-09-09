Sabrina Carpenter Pays An Ode To Cher In A Vivid Fringe Bodysuit At VMAs After-Party

The 2025 Video Music Awards (VMA), held at the UBS Arena in New York City, was a night of spectacular performances and memorable wins. Stealing the show was singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter, who took home not one but two awards – Best Album for Short n' Sweet and Best Visual Effects for Manchild.

After making heads turn in a sheer red Valentino gown at the main event, Sabrina Carpenter owned the after-party gala with another show-stopping look. For the occasion, the Espresso singer played muse to legendary American fashion designer Bob Mackie, slipping into a vintage halter-neck bodysuit. The fitted silhouette featured a black base overlay as the gorgeous crepe designs plunged into dramatic disc embellishments. Strip panels in vivid shades of pink, turquoise, and red streamed down into a car-wash skirt, mirroring fringe aesthetics at the hem.

Sabrina Carpenter's whimsical ensemble was more than a riot of colours. The outfit was an ode to Cher, often referred to as the Goddess of Pop. It was originally designed for Cher's The Cher Show performance with singer Tina Turner in 1975. Sabrina's tribute to Cher made her OOTN extra special.

For makeup, Sabrina Carpenter went all out, perfectly complementing her glamorous wardrobe pick. She opted for a matte base with just the right amount of blush and contour on the high points of her cheeks. A subtle shimmer elevated her allure, while bold, matte maroon-plum lips doubled her charm. For the eyes, Sabrina applied generous coats of dark black mascara on both her upper and lower lashes. It was paired with a sleek stroke of winged eyeliner.

With her outfit and makeup doing all the talking, Sabrina kept the accessories minimal. She chose a pair of silver hoops and a single finger ring. For the finishing touch of elegance, the 26-year-old styled her luscious blonde tresses in 1970s-inspired Hollywood curls that cascaded beautifully in length.