In Karnataka, Congress Protests Against Farm Laws; BJP Hits Back

The Karnataka unit of Congress today took out a rally against the farm laws.

As the deadlock between the farmers and the centre over the three contentious farm laws continues, the Karnataka Congress today took out a huge rally in the state capital Bengaluru against the legislations. Their plan was to head to the Raj Bhavan but with permission being denied, the procession move down from the city's main railway station to Freedom Park.

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief, spoke to NDTV at the rally. He said, "This is a protest against the three laws that have been brought against the farmers of this country. We all are demanding that the laws have to be withdrawn. It is the voice of the farmers of this country. This government is against the farmers. This government doesn't have any eyes, any ears, any heart for the farmers... We will fight until we remove this government."

The ruling BJP in Karnataka hit back at the Congress in a tweet: "Between 2014-19, PM @narendramodi Govt paid Rs 2.97 lakh crore MSP to Farmers for wheat as compared to Rs 1.68 lakh crore paid by Congress-led UPA Govt during 2009-14. This was 1.77 times more. Why didn't @INCIndia safeguard Farmers interests for years #CONgressBetrayedFarmers."

Farmers protests on the issue have been held in the state earlier too.

Yellappa Siddappa, a farmer from Dharwad district in north Karnataka who was at the rally, told NDTV "Our crops have been destroyed by rain. But we have got no support from any party which comes to power. No schemes have reached us. Houses are destroyed, crops are damaged in the fields, no loan waiver, no compensation for our losses. No houses have been built for us - I am still living in a collapsed house. The government has not supported me at all. We are warning the BJP government. Our MLA, from the Congress, has spoken about it in the Assembly. "

Thousands of farmers have been protesting near Delhi's borders, demanding repeal of the laws. A large number of these farmers are from Punjab and Haryana.

The centre and farmers will today hold the tenth round of discussions to resolve the deadlock.