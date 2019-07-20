IMA Ponzi Scam Mastermind Sent To Probe Agency's Custody Till July 23

Mansoor Khan is facing probe for allegedly duping 40,000 investors, especially Muslims, in the state.

The main accused in the multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam Mansoor Khan was today sent to the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till July 23 by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bengaluru.

Mansoor Khan was arrested and questioned after he arrived at the Delhi airport from Dubai early on Friday.

The owner and founder of the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) arrived in Delhi after a Special Investigation Team located and persuaded him to come to India and submit before the law.

Mansoor Khan had last month fled India after several complaints were registered against him in connection with the scam. He later released a video expressing his desire to come back to the country and participate in the investigation.

An 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DIG B R Ravikanthe Gowda is probing the alleged fraud by the firm. Both the ED and the SIT had issued lookout notice against him.

The IMA Jewels is embroiled in a case where the firm had allegedly cheated a large number of investors after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.

Mansoor Khan is facing probe for allegedly duping 40,000 investors, especially Muslims, in the state. He had claimed that he gave Rs 400 crore to Congress leader Roshan Baig which he allegedly refused to return.

