Soha Ali Khan Celebrates Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 84th Birth Anniversary In Pataudi Palace With Kunal Kemmu And Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan marked the 84th birth anniversary of her father, the legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, with a heartfelt tribute. On this special day, Soha, along with her husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya, visited Pataudi Palace, where Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi is buried.

To keep her fans updated, the actress shared a series of photos on Instagram. In these snaps, the family can be seen standing next to the grave of the cricket great. They celebrated with a carrot cake, with little Inaaya adorably blowing out the candle atop the sweet treat.

Inaaya also penned a sweet note for her grandfather, which read: “Dear Sarkar aba, Happy Birthday, Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year. I hope you are ok… Love you lots and hope you had a very good life and please enjoy your birthday. Lots of love. Love, Inaaya.”

In her caption, Soha Ali Khan simply wrote, “84 today.”

Reacting to the post, Soha Ali Khan's sister, Saba Pataudi dropped red hearts.

Soha Ali Khan always finds a special way to celebrate her late father. Last year, she commemorated Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's birth anniversary by visiting the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Victoria, Australia, along with Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya.

Mansoor Ali Khan played one of the finest innings of his career at MCG, scoring 75 runs with an injured leg, despite India being at 25 for 5. Although India lost the 2nd Test match to Australia by an innings and four runs, his 75 runs were remembered as one of the top innings, ranking No. 14 in Wisden Asia Cricket's list of the top 25 Indian Test innings.

To honour her father's legacy, Soha shared joyful pictures from their visit to MCG and also posted a throwback image of the iconic innings.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was one of the finest players of the Indian cricket team. He was appointed India's cricket captain at the age of 21. Born on January 5, 1941, he died at the age of 70 in September 2011.