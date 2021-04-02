Health Official Suspended For Giving COVID-19 Vaccine To Karnataka Minister At Home

Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil took the COVID-19 jab on March 2 at his residence

The health official who had given a COVID-19 vaccine to Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil and his wife at their residence in violation of vaccination norms has been suspended.

In the order issued on March 26, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Dr KV Thrilok Chandra said he has suspended Dr ZR Makhandar, the Taluk Health Officer of Hirekerur in Haveri district from government service pending inquiry for dereliction of duty.

The order said that despite repeated training and instructions, the vaccine was given to the minister at his residence.

The health official has been directed not to leave the work place without prior permission till the inquiry is completed.

The minister took the jab on March 2 at his residence, a day after the people above 60 years of age and people above 45 years with comorbidities were permitted to take vaccines.

After taking the shot, the minister posted the photograph on his Twitter handle drawing widespread criticism for violation of norms.

Took the #COVID19Vaccine with my wife, at my Hirekerur house from the Govt. doctors today.



While 'Made In India' vaccines are being immensely appreciated by many countries, some vested interest groups are spreading false information about the vaccines.@DDChandanaNews | @DHFWKApic.twitter.com/yE6fYZTddJ — Kourava B.C.Patil (@bcpatilkourava) March 2, 2021

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar too expressed his displeasure over the violation of norms.



