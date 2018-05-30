HD Kumaraswamy Takes Stock As Rain Pounds Karnataka, PM Modi Assures Help

I pray for the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka. Have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas.

My thoughts are with all those affected by the incessant rain in #Mangaluru region. I pray for your safety and well being. Centre has assured all possible support in mitigating the situation due to heavy rains. I request the fishermen to not venture out in the sea. #CycloneMekunu