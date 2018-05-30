HD Kumaraswamy Takes Stock As Rain Pounds Karnataka, PM Modi Assures Help

"By evening, water receded and the situation was under control, said the Dakshina Kannada district administration. After 6 pm, the tide went out and the city is normal," Deputy Commissioner Sasikant Senthil told NDTV.
HD Kumaraswamy took stock of the situation, directing the district administration to take Coast Guard's help to rescue people and ordered that necessary precautionary steps be prevent loss of lives, the Chief Minister's Office said.
Nearly a week after they were sworn in, Mr Kumaraswamy and his deputy G Parameshwara of the Congress are the only two people in the state cabinet.
Negotiations are on for plum cabinet berths, with the finance ministry believed to be the sticking point between alliance partners JDS and the Congress.
The BJP-led central government was quick to react as reports of flooding and inconvenience faced by the public trickled in.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently outside the country on a visit to southeast Asia tweeted, saying he prays for the safety of those affected by the heavy rain.
"Have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas", said PM Modi.
I pray for the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka. Have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 29, 2018
In Delhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation in Mangaluru and other coastal areas in Karnataka.
A tweet from Mr Singh's office said he had asked the Home Secretary to send more teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to Mangaluru if needed.
"Centre has assured all possible support in mitigating the situation due to heavy rains," he said.
My thoughts are with all those affected by the incessant rain in #Mangaluru region. I pray for your safety and well being. Centre has assured all possible support in mitigating the situation due to heavy rains. I request the fishermen to not venture out in the sea. #CycloneMekunu— B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) May 29, 2018