HD Kumaraswamy Takes Stock As Rain Pounds Karnataka, PM Modi Assures Help

Karnataka rain fury: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had asked officials to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas

Karnataka | Edited by | Updated: May 30, 2018 01:04 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
HD Kumaraswamy Takes Stock As Rain Pounds Karnataka, PM Modi Assures Help

Heavy rain led to flooding in several parts of Mangaluru, affecting movement of vehicles

New Delhi:  Heavy rain lashed the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in Karnataka, disrupting traffic and severely affecting normal life. Throughout the day, roads in many parts of Mangaluru and other cities remained flooded as vehicular traffic crawled and boats were used to ferry stranded school children among others. A 65-year-old woman died due to a wall collapse.

"By evening, water receded and the situation was under control, said the Dakshina  Kannada district administration. After 6 pm, the tide went out and the city is normal," Deputy Commissioner Sasikant Senthil told NDTV.

HD Kumaraswamy took stock of the situation, directing the district administration to take Coast Guard's help to rescue people and ordered that necessary precautionary steps be prevent loss of lives, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Nearly a week after they were sworn in, Mr Kumaraswamy and his deputy G Parameshwara of the Congress are the only two people in the state cabinet.

Negotiations are on for plum cabinet berths, with the finance ministry believed to be the sticking point between alliance partners JDS and the Congress.

The BJP-led central government was quick to react as reports of flooding and inconvenience faced by the public trickled in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently outside the country on a visit to southeast Asia tweeted, saying he prays for the safety of those affected by the heavy rain.

"Have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas", said PM Modi.
In Delhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation in Mangaluru and other coastal areas in Karnataka.

A tweet from Mr Singh's office said he had asked the Home Secretary to send more teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to Mangaluru if needed.
mangaluru

Karnataka rain: Home ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation

State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, who quits two days after he took oath as Chief Minister before a trust vote in the assembly, tweeted his prayers for those hit by the rain and asked fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Comments
Mr Yeddyurappa, who had earlier told NDTV that the state government would not last "even three months as it was formed against the public mandate" refrained from attacking the JDS-Congress government.

"Centre has assured all possible support in mitigating the situation due to heavy rains," he said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Karnataka rainMangaluru

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta Review

................................ Advertisement ................................