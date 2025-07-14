Karnataka: Car Plunges Into Canal Near Shiradi Ghat Amid Heavy Rains

In an incident triggered by continuous monsoon rains, a tourist vehicle from Bengaluru veered off course and fell into a canal near Shiradi Ghat in Karnataka.

The mishap occurred on National Highway 75 in Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district, on Sunday.

Intense rainfall in the Malnad region had led to the formation of a makeshift waterfall. As the car attempted to pass, it plunged into the nearby canal.

No fatalities were reported and the driver escaped with only minor injuries.

The Malnad region has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past several days, causing streams, rivulets, and roadside waterfalls to overflow.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka from July 14 to July 20. For Monday, heavy showers are expected at isolated locations in both regions.

In addition to the rainfall warning, the IMD has also predicted squally winds with speeds ranging from 40-50 kilometres per hour (kmph), gusting up to 60 kmph, likely to prevail along the Karnataka coast.

For Hassan district, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall from July 16 to July 19.



