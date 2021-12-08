Four Of Family Found Dead At Home In Karnataka's Mangaluru: Report

Four members of a family were found dead in their house in Mangaluru today (Representational)

Four members of a family were found dead in their home in Mangaluru today, police sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

The people who died were identified as Nagesh Sheriguppi (30), his wife Vijayalakshmi (26) and their children Sapna (8) and Samarth (4). It is suspected that Nagesh killed his wife and two children before committing suicide.

Nagesh was found dead, while others were found poisoned, the sources told Press Trust of India.

The family was from Karnataka's Bagalkot district. Nagesh was working as a driver while Vijayalakshmi was working as a security person, the sources told PTI.

Vijayalakshmi had gone missing in October and Nagesh had filed a complaint with the police. The case was closed after she came back and told the police that she had gone to her friend's house for some days after a fight with her husband.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP Hariram Shankar and officials visited the spot.

More details awaited.



