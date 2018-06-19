Dolls 'Wed' In Karnataka's Hubli For "Good Rains, Good Luck" The community which performed the wedding of dolls believes that this age-old forgotten tradition has been revived as it brings good luck.

Share EMAIL PRINT All rituals were performed in a traditional style for doll marriage in Karnataka. Hubli: In a unique ritual in Karnataka's Hubli, a community performed wedding of dolls, a ceremony they believe will fetch them good rains. From asking the doll's hand for marriage to taking the seven vows, all rituals were performed in a traditional style. A feast was also arranged for all the guests.



The community which performed the wedding of dolls believes that this age-old forgotten tradition has been revived as it brings good luck.



Ishwarappa, one of the members from the community who organised this 'wedding' said, "My mother has seen this tradition in her childhood, the young generation has forgotten it."



"It is believed that when a community gets together to get dolls married, it will ensure early marriage of unmarried girls in the community, will fetch good rains and also ensure that there is harmony among the members of the community. Keeping this in mind, we decided to revive this tradition," he added.



Yellamma, 85, said that earlier when we used to get hit by drought, we used to arrange wedding of dolls to please the Gods. "I have seen this wedding during my childhood. Since there is a drought in our region since 3-4 years, I told my sons about this old practice and they agreed to get this tradition revived. The whole community supported the idea," she said.



In a unique ritual in Karnataka's Hubli, a community performed wedding of dolls, a ceremony they believe will fetch them good rains. From asking the doll's hand for marriage to taking the seven vows, all rituals were performed in a traditional style. A feast was also arranged for all the guests.The community which performed the wedding of dolls believes that this age-old forgotten tradition has been revived as it brings good luck.Ishwarappa, one of the members from the community who organised this 'wedding' said, "My mother has seen this tradition in her childhood, the young generation has forgotten it." "It is believed that when a community gets together to get dolls married, it will ensure early marriage of unmarried girls in the community, will fetch good rains and also ensure that there is harmony among the members of the community. Keeping this in mind, we decided to revive this tradition," he added.Yellamma, 85, said that earlier when we used to get hit by drought, we used to arrange wedding of dolls to please the Gods. "I have seen this wedding during my childhood. Since there is a drought in our region since 3-4 years, I told my sons about this old practice and they agreed to get this tradition revived. The whole community supported the idea," she said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter