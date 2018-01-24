Contest Between Allah, Lord Rama In Karnataka Seat, Says BJP Legislator

V Sunil Kumar, representing the Karkala in the assembly, also termed the election to Bantwal, in the communally-sensitive Dakshina Kannada district, as a "question of Hindu self-esteem".
Assembly elections in Karnataka are due early this year. Mr Kumar made the remarks reacting to recent comments made by Bantwal MLA and minister Ramanatha Rai crediting his successive victories from the constituency to the grace of Allah and secular credentials of the Muslim community there.
Mr Rai had recently said: "if I have got an opportunity to become legislator from Bantwal assembly constituency for six times, it is because of the grace of Allah and secular stand of Muslim community here."
Addressing a BJP rally in Kalladka on Monday, Mr Kumar said: "This election is a question of Hindu self-esteem. I read in the paper and I was surprised, a legislator who got elected from this constituency for six times has said that he has won because of the grace of Allah."
This will be the election issue in Bantwal this year, Mr Kumar, who is also BJP's chief whip in the assembly said. "A person who has won for six times, if he says he doesn't want Hindu votes it is a question of our pride. Who will win is a question of pride not only for Bantwal, but to the whole district," he added.