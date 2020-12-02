Karnataka Chief Whip Asks State BJP Chief To Convene Meet Of Party MLAs

Karnataka BJP is seeing increased groupism in the party as BS Yediyurappa mulls cabinet expansion (File)

Amid reports of groupism within the BJP's Karnataka unit, party MLA and government's chief whip in the Legislative Assembly V Sunil Kumar has asked state president Nalin Kumar Kateel to convene a meeting of legislators to discuss recent developments, including cabinet expansion and appointments to boards.

Expressing concern over ministers, legislators and party leaders making public statements, he urged Mr Kateel to rein them in immediately.

"Such public statements have hurt thousands of party workers and well-wishers, who are working under one ideology, with discipline," Mr Kumar said in his letter to Nalin Kumar Kateel dated December 1.

Without differentiating between the old guard or newcomers, the party's disciplinary framework has to be made loud and clear to everyone, he said, adding that "I am confident that you will do that immediately."

The much awaited expansion or reshuffle of the BS Yediyurappa cabinet, for which the party high command is yet to give its consent, has led to groupism within the party, with leaders belonging to different groups hobnobbing and giving open statements, expressing their disgruntlement.

The newcomers - Congress-JDS rebels who are now with the BJP - claim the BJP has come to power because of them and that they should be inducted into the cabinet for their "sacrifice."

However, some veteran functionaries have expressed strong reservations and asserted it is they who have nurtured the party to this level.

There is also disgruntlement over the possible induction of MLC CP Yogeshwar into the cabinet, with some leaders saying he was not directly elected by the people. These comments come in the wake of the chief minister indicating Mr Yogeshwar may be made a minister.

Sunil Kumar, who is an MLA from Karnataka's Karkala, said legislators like him have to share their opinions within the party forum on appointments to boards and corporations, cabinet exercise, and the state president has to listen to them.

"Modi-like administration, ideology-based administration, antyodaya and people friendly programmes have to reflect in our administration. Also we will have to share our opinions and suggestions before you (Nalin Kateel) regarding recent developments in this government, its decisions, and also activities in the party," he said.

The suggestions that they will offer will be aimed at strengthening the party further and making the administration more effective, he added.

