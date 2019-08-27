Congress's Ivan D'Souza Angry Over Appointment Of 3 Deputies In Karnataka

This government is against the verdict of the people, says Congress's Ivan D'Souza

Congress legislator Ivan D'Souza this morning expressed anger over the appointment of three deputy chief ministers in Karnataka. He said, "This government is against the verdict of the people."

The Congress leader told ANI, "This is the first time in the history of Karnataka that three deputy chief ministers have been appointed. I believe that this decision is not taken by BS Yediyurappa, but by the RSS. The direction of distributing the portfolios have come from Nagpur. This government is against the verdict of the people."

On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appointed Govind Makthappa Karajol, Ashwath Narayan CN and Laxman Sangappa Savadi as the deputy chief ministers of the state.

Laxman Savadi is not an elected MLA or MLC but has been appointed as one of the deputy chief ministers.

Ivan D'Souza said that he was disappointed over former chief minister Jagadish Shettar being given the post of a cabinet minister. He said, "He must resign if he has self-respect."

"If former chief minister Jagdish Shettar has any self-respect he should resign and leave the government. How can he work under his juniors. If you are working for the people, you should have self-confidence. He must come out and resign," he said.

