'BJP May Face Lingayat Wrath If...': Congress Leader On BS Yediyurappa Buzz

As a Lingayat, BS Yediyurappa represents a dominant caste in Karnataka.

It is very unusual that a leader from one party tried to intervene in what might just be happening with a leader in another party - but Karnataka politics is always full of surprises.

After speculation of Karnataka's Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, possibly stepping down from his post, fellow Lingayat and Congress leader MB Patil tweeted on Monday: "@BJP4India May face the wrath of Lingayats, if they ill treat Tall leader @CMofKarnataka @bsybjp. @bjp4india shd value contribution of @bsybjp, & treat him with with dignity. This is my personal opinion, understanding that the proposed changes maybe internal matters of the BJP (sic)."

As a Lingayat, Mr Yediyurappa represents a dominant caste in Karnataka, seen as a BJP vote base. This is believed to be one of the reasons for his clout in the party over the years.

The BJP was not too pleased with these comments, with the state party unit tweeting: "Sri @MBPatil and his guru Sri @siddaramaiah tried their best to divide Veerashaivas and Lingayats. Today, Sri Patil is day dreaming that he can emerge as Lingayat leader by expressing FAKE concern for Lingayat community. People are not living in Rahul's Paradise to believe him (sic)."

Mr Patil replied, with more praise of Mr Yediyurappa's 'toil', and adding former prime minister and Janata Dal Secular leader HD Deve Gowda and the Congress's former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the roll call of honours.

"A delusional person made an Audio rec of himself in Bad Taste & leaked it. Same person is behind these below the belt tweets. Common ppl of all communities & VL's, who've seen BSY toil agree with my statement He doesn't know the toiling of Siddaramaiah, BS Yediyurappa and HD Deve Gowda," the Congress leader tweeted.

Speculation about the possible resignation of the BJP's first and only Chief Minister in south India peaked after a sudden trip he made to Delhi last week, during which Mr Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders. The 78-year-old veteran has been denying any discussion of resignation. Mr Yediyurappa completes two years in office for this term on July 26, and has called for a state legislature party meeting on that day.