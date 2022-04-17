Communal Violence 'Conspiracy In Desperation' After Poll Wins: BJP Chief

BJP chief JP Nadda addresses party members in Karnataka

BJP chief JP Nadda today said recent communal violence during yatras taken out on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti are a "conspiracy" to cause disintegration in society, and accused the Congress of acting in the "most irresponsible" manner.

Addressing party members at the state executive committee meeting in Karnataka's Hospet, Mr Nadda linked the violence to the recent results of five state assembly polls, in which the BJP gave an impressive performance.

"The historic mandate given to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur has jolted some people. Hence in desperation they have associated themselves with the conspiracies of those who work to disintegrate the society. Due to this, there have been attacks on processions during Hanuman Jayanti and Ram Navami," Mr Nadda said.

Attacking the Congress, the main opposition to the ruling BJP in Karnataka, he said the previous Siddaramaiah government had freed members of the PFI, a Muslim organisation which many BJP leaders have accused of stoking extremism and violence.

"Our government will take action against the culprits," Mr Nadda said. He alleged the Congress, when it was in power, let off terrorists.

It befriends disintegrating forces internally, but pretends otherwise outside, he said. "It is necessary to expose them," the BJP leader added.