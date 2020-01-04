Police Case Filed Against Karnataka BJP MLA Over 'We Are 80%' Comment

A police case has been filed against Karnataka BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy

A case was filed against Karnataka BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy on Saturday for alleged provocative speech targeting those protesting against the amended citizenship law. The Congress had held a protest in Ballari. The party then petitioned the state police chief seeking action against him.

The MLA was charged a day after his controversial remarks at a pro-citizenship law protest in Ballari asking those opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA to think of the "consequences" if the majority community members hit the streets against them, the police said.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by former chief minister Siddaramaiah submitted a memorandum against the MLA in the state Director General of Police office in Bengaluru and demanded that he be booked for "sedition".

A large gathering in Ballari held a protest against the provocative speech and submitted a memorandum seeking action. "I have told them FIR has already been registered and inquiry will be conducted and further action taken," Ballari police chief CK Baba said.

He said the case was filed based on a complaint by a local Congress member. The case is against the legislator and organisers for provocative speech, he said.

Addressing a crowd in support of the citizenship law, the MLA had said, "If you do any drama, then if 100 per cent people come, understand what will be your situation. Congress people are lying to you, believing them you are coming on streets. We are 80 per cent, you are 17 per cent, if we react, what will be your situation? Be careful," Mr Reddy had said.

Siddaramaiah said Mr Reddy made the speech with an intention to instigate violence. "Somashekar Reddy has spoken out what is BJP's mindset. His speech was directed against a particular community," the former chief minister said, adding the protests against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens was not limited to any religion.