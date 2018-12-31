'BJP Not Trying To Topple Karnataka Coalition': BS Yeddyurappa

State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa dismissed the charge. (File)

The BJP on Monday asserted it was not trying to topple the coalition government in Karnataka, even as Congress claimed it has evidence of 'horse trading' of its MLAs, who were each 'offered' Rs 25 crore to 30 crore.

State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa dismissed the charge, saying that the party was not engaged in the toppling game and demanded that Congress produce proof to substantiate its claim.

Standing by his "horse-trading" charge against the BJP, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has evidence and would reveal it 'at the appropriate time.'

"We have the evidence, whom all they (BJP) have approached... to whom they have offered money. I will reveal it at the appropriate time," Siddaramaiah, also the JDS-Congress coordination committee chief, said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he recalled that Congress MLA BC Patil had stated that he was approached by the saffron party.

"They have approached several others; I will make them (MLAs) revealit at the right time."

Siddaramaiah on Sunday had alleged that the BJP was trying to buy Congress MLAs by offering Rs 25-30 crore.

Dismissing Siddaramaiah's charge, Mr Yeddyurappa said there was no need for the BJP to pull down the government, as the coalition partners were themselves "restive".

"Siddaramaiah has been repeatedly giving irresponsible statements. We have been saying time and again that we do not need to topple the government. Such allegations do not suit his stature. Let him furnish evidence to support his claim," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

The BJP leader said that the ruling dispensation was 'chaotic' as both coalition partners, the Congress and JDS, as well as the ministers, were not content.

"The BJP is not making any attempt to destabilise the government," he said.

The Leader of Opposition in the assembly said former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda had put forth a demand before the Congress to allot 12 seats to it in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which he claimed had become a bone of contention between the two parties.

To a query on whether there was any likelihood of a major change in the government without the BJP's involvement, Mr Yeddyurappa said it was difficult to make any prediction in politics, but added that there would be a major change before the next assembly session.

However, he rejected reports that he or his party workers were in touch with anybody from the Congress and JD(S), including disgruntled Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi,who was dropped in the recent ministry expansion and reshuffle.

Mr Jarkiholi, who had earlier claimed the support of a sizeable number of MLAs, has remained incommunicado after he was eased out of the ministry amid reports that he was in touch with BJP leaders.

Asked whether the BJP would form the next government soon, Mr Yeddyurappa said his party members were not "sanyasis to sacrifice everything and they do have an ambition to form the government".

Mr Siddaramaiah's charge also drew flak from the BJP, which said he was indulging in a blame game after 'failing' to control dissidence within.

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda and Siddaramaiah were locked in a Twitter spat, with both pointing each other's failures.