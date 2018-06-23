BJP Worker Hacked To Death By Men On Motorbike In Karnataka's Chikmagalur

Mohammed Anwar was on his way home when he was stabbed to death.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) general secretary of Chikmagalur in Karnataka was hacked to death last night. Mohammed Anwar was on his way home when he was stabbed to death by bike-borne assailants near Gauri canal.The 44-year-old was stabbed thrice and died on the spot, police said.A case has been registered and police are searching for the attackers. More details are awaited.Earlier this month, a 30-year-old BJP worker was found dangling from a high tension electric tower in a village in West Bengal. A few days before that, another young BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in the state's Purulia district.The BJP had called the deaths "political murders". BJP president Amit Shah had tweeted he was "deeply hurt by the brutal killing of our young karyakarta."