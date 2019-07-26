BJP To Give Stable Government Under BS Yediyurappa: Amit Shah

BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as chief minister of the state for the fourth time on Friday (File)

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday congratulated BS Yediyurappa after he took oath as Karnataka chief minister, and expressed confidence that the party will run a stable, pro-farmer and development-oriented government under him.

"Congrats to BS Yediyurappa, newly sworn in CM of Karnataka. I am sure under his leadership and under the guidance of PM Modi, BJP will give a stable, pro-farmer and development oriented govt in the state. I assure people of Karnataka that BJP is committed to fulfil their aspirations," Mr Shah, also the Union home minister, tweeted.

Mr Yediyurappa was sworn in as chief minister of the state for the fourth time on Friday.

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 76-year old leader at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.